Hopes for F1 in Africa any time soon cool

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali appears to dismiss hope for a grand prix in Africa any time soon.

Speaking at an event to mark the extension of the sport's partnership with MSC Cruises to 2030, Domenicali admitted that despite talks with a number of interested parties an F1 race in Africa remains some way away.

The most likely location for a grand prix is South Africa, though Rwanda has also expressed interest. However, finance appears to be the main sticking point, with no promoter in a position to offer long-term financial stability.

"We cannot go to a new place without staying for a long time," said Domenicali, who recently announced that the sport will continue in Miami until 2041.

"We are progressing our discussion with I would say three places in Africa," he added, without identifying them. "Realistically speaking, I don't think we're going to have an outcome in the very short term," he admitted.

Rwanda hosted Formula One's gala last year, during which president Paul Kagame announced his country's bid for a grand prix. However, amidst fighting in eastern Congo involving Rwandan-backed M234 rebels, the Democratic Republic of Congo has called on Formula 1 to end talks relating to a round of the world championship.

Consequently, South Africa remains the best hope, and while there is already the Kyalami track, a race in Cape Town has been proposed, though, again, finance is proving to be a problem.

