2026 calendar revealed

F1 has revealed the 2026 calendar, as Imola is dropped and Spain hosts two races in a season starting in early march and ending in December.

For the 24th time, the season will start in Melbourne in March, and finish in Abu Dhabi, the 14th time the season finale has taken place at the Yas Marina circuit.

The 2026 season is to be third successive season featuring 24 races.

Madrid will become the 80th different venue to host an F1 Grand Prix when it joins the schedule, the Spanish venue having been given a slot in early September in a double-header with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Canada is set to move from June to May, after Miami and before the start of the European season in Monaco later in June.

Thirteen races will take place before the Summer shutdown, with the remaining 11 after the two-week break.

As in 2025, Hungary is the final stop before the August interval, and Zandvoort will host F1's return at the end of the month.

Six double-headers and two triple-headers will keep the teams busy, with the final six races of the season taking place across two periods of three races in as many weekends.

The F1 Sprint Race calendar for 2026 will be announced in due course.

In many ways, 2026 promises to be a step into the unknown, as the regulations will see brand-new specification power units and aero packages introduced.

Audi takes over the KICK Sauber outfit at the end of the season, and Cadillac will make its debut.