"I hope I'm in a good position," says Bottas of Cadillac drive

Insisting that he is "not done yet" with F1, Valtteri Bottas is hoping that Cadillac may want to call on his experience.

The ten-time race winner is currently reserve driver with Mercedes, and remains a fan favourite courtesy of his antics on social media.

While Cadillac has yet to name any drivers for its 2026 debut, there is increasing speculation that Sergio Perez will fill one of the seats, the ongoing issues with the second Red Bull car highlighting what the Mexican was up against for the last couple of seasons.

While the new team is hoping to have an American on the grid in time, it understands that this is unlikely in the short term and is therefore looking to experience.

Consequently, other than Perez, who has 305 races under his belt and six wins, Bottas might make the perfect teammate.

I don't think they're in a massive rush," he tells the Beyond the Grid podcast. "They've been very, very busy trying to get a car on the grid for next year.

"I know my timeline," he continues, "when I want to know about next year and what plans I need to make, which I think, August, more or less, is a pretty good target for that. But hopefully we'll hear something more soon.

"I think they have a few drivers on the list," he admits. "I would imagine my experience will help because now I've raced in three different teams, with one of the teams that had mega success. With Williams as well, we had some great results, so I hope I'm in a good position.

"For me, I actually see a very interesting project," says the Finn, who, other than Mercedes and Williams, spent three seasons with Alfa Romeo/Sauber, "something new to F1, an American team with maybe a different view to the sport. If I would be there as a driver, it would be actually very interesting because you can start from scratch.

"The team starts from zero. You could actually make a big influence on certain things, which direction to go, and that would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes.

"I think the rule change is always a good point to jump in because you just never know, if you suddenly get it right you might actually be doing really well from the get-go."

Dropped by Sauber as it sought an all-new line-up ahead of its transformation into Audi, Bottas insists that he still has the (F1) fire in his belly.

"I definitely still feel, and that emotion was quite quick after I knew I wouldn't get a seat for this year, that I'm not done yet with F1," he says. "I still have more to give. It's still the number one thing in my life.

"That sensation has got stronger and stronger and stronger, and now I really start to miss racing."