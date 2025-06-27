Norris heads McLaren 1-2 is second practice

Ahead of today's second session the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees. It remains bright and sunny.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Front Suspension, Front Corner and Rear Corner. The revision to the front suspension fairings is aimed at an overall improvement of flow conditioning which results in an aerodynamic performance gain, while, complementing the aforementioned changes, the aerodynamic devices on the front corner have been adopted to allow full exploitation of the flow conditioning improvement. The alternative rear suspension geometry requires a revision of rear corner aerodynamic surfaces to maintain clearances as well as aerodynamic performance.

Ferrari has new Floor Fences, Floor Body, Floor Edge and Diffuser. These are not event specific, the floor package features updated front floor fences targeting an enhanced vorticity released downstream. The reshaped boat and tunnel expansion have been subsequently re-optimized, together with the floor edge loading and diffuser volume distribution, leading to an overall load gain across the car operating envelope

Red Bull has a new Floor Edge. Basically, a new edge wing is being deployed intended to maintain the established flow stability and improve the load extracted from this region of the floor.

Mercedes has a new Front Corner and Coke/Engine Cover, both of which are circuit specific. On the front corner there is an increased brake duct inlet and exit area to cover off the high brake duty that is typically seen at this circuit. Meanwhile, the engine cover sees an increased bodywork exit area designed to increase mass flow through the sidepod radiator and hence provide the additional cooling required for this circuit.

Racing Bulls have brought a new Front Wing and Rear Wing. The flap on the front wing has been changed to improve local flow conditioning and help increase aerodynamic performance across a range of conditions, while the upper rear wing has been changed to meet the needs of the target downforce & efficiency level for the circuit.

Stake has a new Floor Body and Rear Wing. Modifications to the floor are targeted at improved flow field conditions for the underfloor from front to back, gaining some efficient downforce. The new rear wing assembly is suited for higher downforce tracks. It features a reshaped geometry with a more efficient load distribution which will cover a variety of tracks until the end of the season.

Russell was quickest this morning, out-pacing Verstappen and Piastri, however the big news is that F2 championship leader, Alex Dunne, was fourth quickest in the second McLaren.

It was a busy session and while there were no red flags there were a couple of spins and lots of lock-ups. As ever, traffic is going to be an issue throughout the weekend.

The lights go green and Colapinto leads the way, followed by Ocon, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Bearman. As more drivers emerge most appear to be on mediums.

"Something is not right," says Lawson, "my steering is pulling massively to the right."

"If I let go of the wheel it turns right," he adds.

Of the first wave Antonelli is quickest (6.202), ahead of Russell, Stroll, Piastri and Alonso.

Leclerc and the Red Bull pair are the last to emerge.

Piastri improves to 6.129 and Alonso 6.433 as Norris runs wide.

A 5.905 sees Norris go top, as Leclerc and Tsunoda head out.

Russell improves to second with a 5.981, as Norris looks set to go even quicker.

A strong tailwind at Turn 1 sees Piastri run wide as teammate Norris consolidates his top spot with a 5.538.

In the RB garage there is work ongoing to the right-rear of Lawson's car.

"For some reason I've got no pace, mate," says Hamilton who is currently sixteenth.

On his first flying lap Verstappen goes second with a 5.654.

Leclerc takes a long, long trip over the grass after going off at Turn 6. Ferrari is clearly struggling. Replay shows the rear was stepping out almost before he'd arrived at the corner.

"What the hell is wrong with these people" cries Antonelli as he almost trips up over a very slow Hamilton on the racing line.

Hamilton subsequently improves to fourth with a 5.869 as Russell is first to bolt on the softs.

Russell goes second (5.471) as Albon and Antonelli switch to the red-banded rubber.

"What the hell... drives on the left," says Verstappen as Norris sweeps by.

Having gone quickest in S2, Hadjar aborts and heads back to the pits. He is currently tenth. "The washout was crazy," he informs his team.

On softs, Russell retakes the top spot with a 5.229.

Gasly improves to sixth but is demoted when Antonelli bangs in a 5.537 to go fifth.

A 4.737 for Piastri but Norris instantly responds with a 4.580.

A 5.022 sees Stroll go third, while Albon can only manage eleventh.

Tsunoda improves to fifth with a 5.292.

Hamilton is to be investigated after the session for the incident with Antonelli.

Leclerc goes fifth with a 5.272, ahead of Tsunoda, Verstappen and Bortoleto.

Hamilton improves to tenth (5.511).

Leclerc improves again, claiming fourth with a 5.190. However, he is demoted when Verstappen crosses the line at 4.898 to go third.

Bearman kicks up a great cloud of dust and gravel as he runs wide in Turn 7.

For most, attention has switched to race sims.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Williams pair are sixteenth and seventeenth.

Alonso complains of "too much bouncing". He is currently ninth, just head of Hamilton.

Antonelli runs wide in the final corner.

"I'm not feeling the love," says Hulkenberg. "The front is not gripping."

Norris is on mediums and Piastri mediums, the Woking outfit looking good on all three compounds.

"Something is broken on the car," claims Gasly, "it's disastrous Turn 1, Turn 6. It's all over the place." The Frenchman is currently fourteenth.

As the session ends Gasly continues to complain.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Stroll, Leclerc, Russell, Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Alonso and Hamilton.

Antonelli is eleventh, ahead of Lawson, Hadjar, Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Sainz, Bearman , Hulkenberg and Colapinto.