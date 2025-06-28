Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
28/06/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:04.324 150.167 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:04.442 0.118
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.534 0.210
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.574 0.250
5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:04.790 0.466
6 Russell Mercedes 1:05.018 0.694
7 Antonelli Mercedes 1:05.053 0.729
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.062 0.738
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:05.139 0.815
10 Bortoleto Stake 1:05.182 0.858
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:05.182 0.858
12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.243 0.919
13 Hulkenberg Stake 1:05.283 0.959
14 Albon Williams 1:05.314 0.990
15 Sainz Williams 1:05.326 1.002
16 Bearman Haas 1:05.366 1.042
17 Gasly Alpine 1:05.366 1.042
18 Ocon Haas 1:05.519 1.195
19 Colapinto Alpine 1:05.546 1.222
20 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:06.023 1.699

