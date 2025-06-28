Austrian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:04.324 150.167 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:04.442 0.118 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.534 0.210 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.574 0.250 5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:04.790 0.466 6 Russell Mercedes 1:05.018 0.694 7 Antonelli Mercedes 1:05.053 0.729 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.062 0.738 9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:05.139 0.815 10 Bortoleto Stake 1:05.182 0.858 11 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:05.182 0.858 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.243 0.919 13 Hulkenberg Stake 1:05.283 0.959 14 Albon Williams 1:05.314 0.990 15 Sainz Williams 1:05.326 1.002 16 Bearman Haas 1:05.366 1.042 17 Gasly Alpine 1:05.366 1.042 18 Ocon Haas 1:05.519 1.195 19 Colapinto Alpine 1:05.546 1.222 20 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:06.023 1.699