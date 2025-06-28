Norris on pole in Austria

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 46 degrees.

Norris set the pace earlier, edging out teammate Norris and Verstappen. However, while the Papaya pair seem at ease with their cars, the Dutchman and his teammate are both struggling, among several to have spun over the course of the hour.

Indeed, though there weren't among the spinners, both McLaren drivers had moments, Norris having to abort what would have been his fastest lap after running wide, while Piastri caused damage to his floor in his own excursion.

Following a disappointing Friday, both Ferrari drivers were looking a lot better this morning, while Mercedes watches the increasing temperatures with trepidation.

Stroll was the quickest of the midfield runners, while the Stake pair looked competitive also. On the other hand, Williams appears to be facing a tough weekend.

Other than the heat, the bumps and the traffic, the other factor drivers now have to contend with is track limits, and as we all know the Red Bull Ring has history.

Ahead of Q1, Race Control announces that the start of the session has been delayed by 5 minutes, due to the red-flagging of the F2 race earlier due to a very, very nasty incident that once again proved the worth of the Halo.

The lights go green and Albon leads the way, followed by Stroll, Alonso, Sainz, Ocon and Bearman.

Albon posts a benchmark 6.015, as Stroll responds with a 6.061 and Sainz a 6.171.

As Alonso pits, Ocon goes top with a 5.745.

The Papaya pair head out, Norris leading the way. They are followed by the Ferraris.

A 5.681 sees Hulkenberg to top as Colapinto has his time deleted.

As Bortoleto goes third, Verstappen gets a nice tow from Antonelli, but then makes a mistake in Turn 3. Nonetheless, he crosses the line at 5.106.

A 4.672 sees Norris go top and as Leclerc goes third (5.345), Piastri runs wide in Turn 4 and aborts.

Hamilton hoes third and Hadjar fourth, Antonelli subsequently splitting them with a 5.283.

Russell goes seventh with a 5.359, ahead of Tsunoda, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

Alonso goes fourteenth, after running wide in Turn 4, while Piastri and Colapinto have yet to post times.

The wind appears to have picked up in Turn 4 which probably accounts for the mistakes.

Piastri goes second with a 5.004 and Gasly sixth (5.292).

As Colapinto goes twelfth, Sainz drops to last.

The Williams pair head out on fresh softs as Bortoleto goes fifth with a 5.273.

Quickest in S2, Albon goes fifth overall, while Sainz can only manage 15th. Replay shows the Spaniard made a mistake in Turn 9, the subsequent onboard showing him really struggling with the car.

With 3:30 remaining, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Stroll, Bearman and Alonso comprise the drop zone, with Sainz, Colapinto and Lawson hovering.

Norris goes quickest in S2, crossing the line at 4.672. Lawson goes third with a 5.017.

Ocon goes thirteenth, but is it enough?

Leclerc goes seventh, as Bearman goes eighth.

Stroll goes thirteenth and his teammate eighth.

Verstappen fails to make the cut, while Verstappen remains fourth.

Gasly goes fourth, Colapinto twelfth and Hadjar fifth.

Despite a mistake Russell goes twelfth, much to the relief of Toto Wolff on the pit wall.

Sainz once again fails to make the cut for the third successive race weekend.

"I don't have any front grip," complains Tsunoda.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Piastri, Lawson, Gasly, Hadjar, Verstappen, Hamilton, Bortoleto, Albon and Antonelli.

We lose Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda, Sainz and Hulkenberg.

Leclerc and Hamilton get Q2 underway, followed by Albon.

Leclerc posts a benchmark 5.446, while Hamilton responds with a 5.651.

Albon goes third with a 6.070.

The rest of the field begin to head out, Norris the last to emerge.

Hadjar goes second splitting the Ferraris, while Lawson goes top with a 5.248.

Bearman goes sixth and Bortoleto seventh, but both are demoted when Gasly goes fifth with a 5.717.

Quickest in S3, Verstappen stops the clock at 5.103, while Russell goes third, the Mercedes clearly struggling in the heat.

A 4.556 puts Piastri top, but his teammate responds with a 4.410.

"The car is completely undriveable, I have no grip," laments Verstappen. He's also not happy about the colour.

With 5:42 remaining the session is red-flagged due to a trackside fire at Turn 10.

Luckily most drivers were in the pits so no final runs were compromised.

Albon, Bearman, Alonso, Bortoleto and Colapinto comprise the drop zone, with Gasly and Antonelli hovering.

"I think we had quite a bit of damage to the floor, which made the car hard to drive," says Sainz. "In the end not happy, too many issues. Today was not our day, too many problems in qualifying and we need to find out why.

The session resumes and Hadjar leads the way, followed by Bearman, Bortoleto, Verstappen and Norris.

Verstappen on fresh softs, Norris on used as is his teammate.

Hadjar goes sixth, Bearman eighth and Bortoleto third!!!

Verstappen goes third with a 4.836 as Norris and Piastri remain first and second.

Lawson goes seventh and Alonso eighth while Russell goes fifth.

Leclerc improves to third, Hamilton seventh and Gasly sixth.

Albon improves but still fails to make the cut.

"Let's go," Bortoleto is told, "your first Q3!"

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen, Bortoleto, Gasly, Russell, Hamilton, Lawson and Antonelli.

We lose Alonso, Albon, Hadjar, Colapinto and Bearman.