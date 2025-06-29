Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
29/06/2025

Result of the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 70 1h 23:47.693
2 Piastri McLaren 70 + 0:02.695
3 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:19.820
4 Hamilton Ferrari 70 + 0:29.020
5 Russell Mercedes 70 + 1:02.396
6 Lawson Racing Bulls 70 + 1:07.754
7 Alonso Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
8 Bortoleto Stake 69 + 1 Lap
9 Hulkenberg Stake 69 + 1 Lap
10 Ocon Haas 69 + 1 Lap
11 Bearman Haas 69 + 1 Lap
12 Hadjar Racing Bulls 69 + 1 Lap
13 Gasly Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
14 Stroll Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
15 Colapinto Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 69 + 2 Laps
17 Albon Williams 15 Retired
18 Verstappen Red Bull 0 Accident
19 Antonelli Mercedes 0 Accident
NS Sainz Williams - Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Piastri (McLaren) 1:07.924 (Lap 59)

