Austrian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

29/06/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 59 1:07.924 142.208 mph
2 Norris McLaren 61 1:08.272 0.348
3 Hamilton Ferrari 53 1:08.628 0.704
4 Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:08.765 0.841
5 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:09.214 1.290
6 Bortoleto Stake 60 1:09.247 1.323
7 Russell Mercedes 47 1:09.372 1.448
8 Hulkenberg Stake 57 1:09.459 1.535
9 Ocon Haas 55 1:09.550 1.626
10 Colapinto Alpine 44 1:09.621 1.697
11 Tsunoda Red Bull 62 1:09.802 1.878
12 Alonso Aston Martin 39 1:09.935 2.011
13 Bearman Haas 42 1:09.960 2.036
14 Lawson Racing Bulls 58 1:09.977 2.053
15 Gasly Alpine 46 1:10.151 2.227
16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 40 1:10.204 2.280
17 Albon Williams 9 1:10.641 2.717

Check out our Sunday gallery from Zeltweg here.

