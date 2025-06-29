Austrian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 59 1:07.924 142.208 mph 2 Norris McLaren 61 1:08.272 0.348 3 Hamilton Ferrari 53 1:08.628 0.704 4 Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:08.765 0.841 5 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:09.214 1.290 6 Bortoleto Stake 60 1:09.247 1.323 7 Russell Mercedes 47 1:09.372 1.448 8 Hulkenberg Stake 57 1:09.459 1.535 9 Ocon Haas 55 1:09.550 1.626 10 Colapinto Alpine 44 1:09.621 1.697 11 Tsunoda Red Bull 62 1:09.802 1.878 12 Alonso Aston Martin 39 1:09.935 2.011 13 Bearman Haas 42 1:09.960 2.036 14 Lawson Racing Bulls 58 1:09.977 2.053 15 Gasly Alpine 46 1:10.151 2.227 16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 40 1:10.204 2.280 17 Albon Williams 9 1:10.641 2.717

