Antonelli gets a grid penalty

Kimi Antonelli heads to Silverstone with a 3-place grid penalty for causing the collision with Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver locked-up his rear brakes into Turn 3 on the opening lap and collided with the Red Bull.

In the hearing with the stewards the Italian admitted that he made a mistake as he locked up the rear wheels while using his regular braking point, but also pointed out that he needed to avoid a collision with Liam Lawson in front of him and released the brakes for a short period of time to do so.

Taking evasive action led to his car having less grip on the dirty inside line and therefore he was not able to decelerate the car in a way to avoid the collision with Verstappen.

The stewards determined that although the incident happened on Lap 1, no other cars influenced the incident and Antonelli was fully at fault.

Therefore the more lenient approach to judging Lap 1 incidents was not applied in this case.

However, the stewards also acknowledged that the incident was not a blatant attempt to dive into the corner but rather a result of the evasive action after locking up.

As the Mercedes driver was not able to continue the race a grid drop for Silverstone has been applied along with two penalty points.