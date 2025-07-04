Hamilton sets the opening pace at Silverstone

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 39 degrees. It is bright and sunny, but windy.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Floor Body and Rear Corner. The complete floor has been revised resulting in improved flow conditioning and a redistribution of suction to gain overall aerodynamic performance, while the rear corner sees modification to the rear brake duct inlet aimed at overall improvement in local flow conditioning for improved aerodynamic and brake cooling performance.

Red Bull also has a new Floor Body and Floor Fences. The revised surfaces of the floor improve pressure distribution over the length of the floor allowing more load to be extracted whilst maintaining adequate flow stability. Subtle change to the floor fences optimises the pressure distribution, which allows more load to be extracted without harming flow stability downstream.

Home team Aston Martin has a new Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge and Coke/Engine Cover. In all cases the revised surfaces improve the flow structure increasing the local load on the lower surface and hence improving performance.

Haas has a new Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge and Sidepod Inlet. The updated floor geometry enhances underfloor flow management, increasing ground effect efficiency during lateral load conditions. This results in improved cornering stability, higher mid-corner speeds, and greater driver confidence through more consistent aerodynamic behaviour. The revised sidepod inlet improves local flow alignment, enabling cleaner airflow delivery to the rear of the car, hence improving overall car performance.

RB has a new Front Wing, the flap elements of which have been changed for smaller profiles, to cater for the low balance requirements of this and subsequent events.

Williams has new Floor Fences, the revised geometry of which is designed to improve the flow distribution through the fence system, with the intention of improving the downstream car performance.

Stake has a new Floor Body and Front Wing. In continuation of recent floor development, new forward floor geometry modifications are being implemented at this event, gaining some efficient downforce. In terms of the front wing, the new wing flap design with a reshaped flap geometry is to provide a more efficient low balance flap option if lower downforce levels are used at this event.

There are two reserve drivers on duty this morning, Arvid Lindblad is in the Red Bull of Tsunoda while Paul Aron is at the wheel of Hulkenberg's Stake.

The lights go green and Ocon leads the way, followed by Sainz, Albon, Aron and Bortoleto.

AQs more drivers head out most are on mediums though Sainz, Albon and the Aston Martins are on hards.

Of the first wave Norris goes quickest (28.645), ahead of Piastri, Hamilton, Hadjar and Antonelli.

Russell goes top with a 28.570.

"Guy needs to check his mirrors," says Lawson of Lindblad.

No sooner has Piastri improved to 28.419 than Hamilton stops the clock at 28.380.

"I have a lot of front locking in low speed," reports Lindblad as Norris goes top (27.991).

A 27.971 from Russell.

A spin for Gasly at Turn 9 (Copse). "Absolutely lost it," he admits.

Quickest in S1, Verstappen goes fourth with a 28.168, just behind Hadjar.

Piastri raises the bar with a 27.761 as Stroll spins, possibly down to the blustery winds.

Russell posts a 27.702 as Lawson goes eighth and Colapinto eleventh.

A 28.165 sees Antonelli go sixth.

Lawson stops the clock at 27.676 to go top.

For a brief moment - much to the embarrassment of Red Bull - Hadjar's 27.502 makes it an RB 1-2, until Leclerc splits the Faenza pair with a 27.502.

"I need to change my headrest," says Sainz, though with his car up on its stand that appears to be the least of his problems.

Meanwhile teammate Albon is essentially running a race sim in order to replicate the issues that have plagued the team at the last two races.

By the way, the McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Stake drivers, and Bearman and Hadjar, have taken on new engines.

At half-time, Verstappen and Norris are the first to switch to the softs.

The Dutchman goes third with a 27.603.

"I don't know, I just don't know," says Verstappen, "it won't turn at high speed, it won't turn at low speed."

Norris goes top with a 27.354 but is immediately eclipsed by his teammate who posts a 27.278.

However, Leclerc responds with a 27.095 as Russell and Hamilton trade fastest sectors.

The Mercedes driver crosses the line at 27.163 while Hamilton aborts in the second sector.

"That was my bad," admits Aron as he gets in the way of a Ferrari and a Stake.

A big spin for Bortoleto at Copse. Replay shows he carrier just a little too much speed into the corner and ran over the kerb.

As we have seen with Sainz, this has probably caused damage to the floor on the Stake.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Piastri goes quickest with a 27.042. However Norris responds with a 26.915 and Hamilton a 26.892.

"The brake pedal cracked in the last corner, I don't know why," says Ocon. Understandably, he pits.

Aron leapfrogs Gasly with a 28.289.

Albon improves to seventh with a 27.304 as teammate Sainz is back on track but still almost 3s off the pace.

The soft runs done with, and Sainz still on his race sim, the majority of drivers switch to mediums as they carry out their high fuel runs.

Sainz bangs in a 27.891 as countryman Alonso has a moment courtesy of the wind.

As Hamilton passes former teammate Russell on the Hangar Straight, Hadjar complains about a slow Gasly.

"His inside shoulders look cleaner than ours... on the rear," reports Russell of the Ferrari.

"Unbelievable," says a clearly frustrated Verstappen of his visibly undriveable car.

"I don't think I need to say anything," says an equally frustrated Gasly. "Yes, yes, we know you are not happy," he is told.

Hamilton is quickest, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Albon, Lawson, Antonelli and Verstappen.

Alonso is eleventh, ahead of Stroll, Sainz, Lindblad, Ocon, Colapinto, Aron, Bearman , Gasly and Bortoleto.

A big boost for home hero Hamilton and his fans, while Norris will be buoyed at having out-paced his McLaren teammate.

Mercedes is clearly in the mix, while RB continues to out-shine its big sister.