British Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
04/07/2025

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Ferrari 1:26.892 151.661 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:26.915 0.023
3 Piastri McLaren 1:27.042 0.150
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.095 0.203
5 Russell Mercedes 1:27.163 0.271
6 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:27.217 0.325
7 Albon Williams 1:27.304 0.412
8 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:27.351 0.459
9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.367 0.475
10 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.432 0.540
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.678 0.786
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.844 0.952
13 Sainz Williams 1:27.909 1.017
14 Lindblad Red Bull 1:27.958 1.066
15 Ocon Haas 1:28.057 1.165
16 Colapinto Alpine 1:28.086 1.194
17 Aron Stake 1:28.142 1.250
18 Bearman Haas 1:28.147 1.255
19 Gasly Alpine 1:28.332 1.440
20 Bortoleto Stake 1:28.397 1.505

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Superbird70, 51 minutes ago

"Heh, heh, maybe they should have left Tsunoda at Racing Bulls and moved Verstappen there as well. Probably still end up 4th in constructors championship."

