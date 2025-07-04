British Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Ferrari 1:26.892 151.661 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:26.915 0.023 3 Piastri McLaren 1:27.042 0.150 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.095 0.203 5 Russell Mercedes 1:27.163 0.271 6 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:27.217 0.325 7 Albon Williams 1:27.304 0.412 8 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:27.351 0.459 9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.367 0.475 10 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.432 0.540 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.678 0.786 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.844 0.952 13 Sainz Williams 1:27.909 1.017 14 Lindblad Red Bull 1:27.958 1.066 15 Ocon Haas 1:28.057 1.165 16 Colapinto Alpine 1:28.086 1.194 17 Aron Stake 1:28.142 1.250 18 Bearman Haas 1:28.147 1.255 19 Gasly Alpine 1:28.332 1.440 20 Bortoleto Stake 1:28.397 1.505