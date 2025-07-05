British Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:25.498 154.134 mph 2 Piastri McLaren S 1:25.566 0.068 3 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:25.585 0.087 4 Norris McLaren S 1:25.606 0.108 5 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:26.104 0.606 6 Bearman Haas S 1:26.112 0.614 7 Albon Williams S 1:26.119 0.621 8 Russell Mercedes S 1:26.125 0.627 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:26.129 0.631 10 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:26.256 0.758 11 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:26.332 0.834 12 Sainz Williams S 1:26.332 0.834 13 Ocon Haas S 1:26.377 0.879 14 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:26.422 0.924 15 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:26.499 1.001 16 Bortoleto Stake S 1:26.501 1.003 17 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:26.894 1.396 18 Colapinto Alpine S 1:27.597 2.099 19 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:27.600 2.102 20 Gasly Alpine S 1:27.878 2.380