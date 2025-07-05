Site logo

British Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

05/07/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:25.498 154.134 mph
2 Piastri McLaren S 1:25.566 0.068
3 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:25.585 0.087
4 Norris McLaren S 1:25.606 0.108
5 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:26.104 0.606
6 Bearman Haas S 1:26.112 0.614
7 Albon Williams S 1:26.119 0.621
8 Russell Mercedes S 1:26.125 0.627
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:26.129 0.631
10 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:26.256 0.758
11 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:26.332 0.834
12 Sainz Williams S 1:26.332 0.834
13 Ocon Haas S 1:26.377 0.879
14 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:26.422 0.924
15 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:26.499 1.001
16 Bortoleto Stake S 1:26.501 1.003
17 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:26.894 1.396
18 Colapinto Alpine S 1:27.597 2.099
19 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:27.600 2.102
20 Gasly Alpine S 1:27.878 2.380

