Norris quickest in FP2

Ahead of today's second session the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 43 degrees. It remains bright and sunny, but windy, indeed even windier than this morning.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Floor Body and Rear Corner. The complete floor has been revised resulting in improved flow conditioning and a redistribution of suction to gain overall aerodynamic performance, while the rear corner sees modification to the rear brake duct inlet aimed at overall improvement in local flow conditioning for improved aerodynamic and brake cooling performance.

Red Bull also has a new Floor Body and Floor Fences. The revised surfaces of the floor improve pressure distribution over the length of the floor allowing more load to be extracted whilst maintaining adequate flow stability. Subtle change to the floor fences optimises the pressure distribution, which allows more load to be extracted without harming flow stability downstream.

Home team Aston Martin has a new Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge and Coke/Engine Cover. In all cases the revised surfaces improve the flow structure increasing the local load on the lower surface and hence improving performance.

Haas has a new Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge and Sidepod Inlet. The updated floor geometry enhances underfloor flow management, increasing ground effect efficiency during lateral load conditions. This results in improved cornering stability, higher mid-corner speeds, and greater driver confidence through more consistent aerodynamic behaviour. The revised sidepod inlet improves local flow alignment, enabling cleaner airflow delivery to the rear of the car, hence improving overall car performance.

RB has a new Front Wing, the flap elements of which have been changed for smaller profiles, to cater for the low balance requirements of this and subsequent events.

Williams has new Floor Fences, the revised geometry of which is designed to improve the flow distribution through the fence system, with the intention of improving the downstream car performance.

Stake has a new Floor Body and Front Wing. In continuation of recent floor development, new forward floor geometry modifications are being implemented at this event, gaining some efficient downforce. In terms of the front wing, the new wing flap design with a reshaped flap geometry is to provide a more efficient low balance flap option if lower downforce levels are used at this event.

Additionally, the McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Stake drivers, and Bearman and Hadjar, have taken on new engines.

A nine-time winner here, Hamilton set the pace earlier, ahead of Norris and Piastri, with Ferrari teammate Leclerc fourth.

Mercedes looked good, especially in the cooler conditions, as did the RBs, both of which out-paced Verstappen.

The strong winds caught out a number of drivers, particularly at Copse, while the kerbs are inflicting some damage.

The lights go green and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Bearman, Ocon, Colapinto and Albon.

The German sat out this morning's session, his car handed over to Paul Aron, while Arvind Lindblad drover Tsunoda's Red Bull.

As more drivers head out almost all are on mediums, the exceptions being the Haas pair who have opted for hards.

"Wind is similar to FP1," Norris is told, "still gusty", as Albon posts a benchmark 28.063.

Last out is Verstappen as Hamilton posts a 27.280 and Leclerc a 27.495.

"What the... Oh my God, man, says Lawson after almost tripping up over a wandering Bearman.

Verstappen goes second, 0.059s off Hamilton's pace. Colapinto goes ninth.

A 27.196 sees Piastri go top by 0.084.

As Sainz goes fourth with a 27.486, he is watched on by his father from the back of the Williams garage.

Hamilton retakes the top spot with a 26.902 as Hadjar goes second (27.062).

Tsunoda improves to seventeenth.

"Have you seen my tyres in the high speed... they don't respond," says Verstappen, while Bearman has similar issues.

Piastri improves with a 26.912, just 0.010s off Hamilton's best.

Sainz spins at Luffield, bringing out the yellows. Replay shows he almost caught the rear of Hamilton's Ferrari.

"Can you check if it was a wind gust or dirty air," asks Sainz. He is told it was a 20 km/h wind gust.

Leclerc goes quickest with a 26.887.0

Hadjar remains fourth, ahead of Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Norris, Verstappen and Sainz.

The crowd can be heard as Hamilton goes quickest in S1, finally crossing the line at 26.592.

As they switch to softs the Mercedes pair have the track to themselves.

On the red-banded rubber Antonelli goes quickest with a 26.383 while Russell posts a 26.532.

Hadjar (softs) goes third with a 26.524 and teammate Lawson fifth (26.624).

As Hamilton and Leclerc head out on softs, Albon goes sixth (26.840).

Sainz goes tenth with a 27.159.

Leclerc goes quickest in S1 as Hulkenberg complains that his car is being thrown around a lot by the wind.

Leclerc is quickest in the second sector, crossing the line at 26.202 to go top.

Losing out to traffic, Hamilton aborts in S2 as Piastri looks set to improve.

The Australian goes second, 0.084s off Leclerc's pace.

"There's something wrong with the front-left," reports Leclerc.

Norris goes quickest in S1, maintaining the pace in the second sector. At the line it's 25.816, 0.386s up on Leclerc.

PBs in all three sectors see Hamilton go second, 0.301s down on Norris.

Antonelli goes fifth.

Stroll goes sixth, splitting the Mercedes pair, and Ocon thirteenth.

PBs in all three sectors see Verstappen go fifth, albeit 0.498s off the pace. Tsunoda remains fifteenth.

Leclerc improves to second with a 26.038, demoting his teammate in the process.

As the long runs continue most are on mediums, though Hamilton and Hadjar are on softs and the Haas pair on hards.

The session ends, Norris is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Verstappen, Antonelli, Stroll, Russell, Hadjar and Lawson.

Albon is eleventh, ahead of Alonso, Bortoleto, Ocon, Tsunoda, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Bearman and Colapinto.

An interesting session, and while Norris is exactly where we expected him to be, the Ferraris are clearly very much in the game. Indeed, with both finishing ahead of Piastri, it is clear that they look set to be a threat this weekend.

Verstappen continues to give his all, but he's clearly being pressed hard by Mercedes and even the RBs.

This is looking to be a lot more interesting than we thought it would be.