Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre started from P16 on New Hards, finished P19. Pit-Stop on Lap 32 for New Mediums. Fastest Lap: 1min 21.433secs.

Franco started from P14 on New Mediums, finished P18. Pit-Stops on Lap 13 for New Hards and Lap 35 for New Hards. Fastest Lap: 1min 20.827secs.

Pierre Gasly: "We cannot be pleased with the end result today, even if it felt like our execution was quite good. Ultimately, we are just too slow. The last two weekends we have been able to maximise the conditions and come away with two good results. Today was more conventional and it really highlighted our weak spots. Still, there were a lot of fun battles out there and I felt like the racing was generally very good. I am here to race, not to give up, and I just gave it my best in all the wheel-to-wheel fights. Now, the team and I are staying in Budapest for a test before the summer break. We have all been working extremely hard and I am sure everyone is looking forward to a couple of weeks off. We will continue the hard work, especially with a lot of focus on 2026, but we are still aiming to come back in good shape for the remainder of this year."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not the best of days today and a difficult race for us as a team. The pace was good at times in clean air and I had the same feeling as yesterday, I think we have taken a good step forward with the car which has given me confidence. But with the blue flags and losing time in the pitlane, it really limited what we could achieve today. The initial start and getaway was good, but from there we fell back on the first lap and lost places. I was struggling with rear grip and sliding, which came back to us later in the race. We opted for a two-stop and unfortunately, we encountered issues on both which meant we were held longer than we expected. As a team, we've been very good recently with pitstops, but these things happen in racing. With the summer break we need to use this opportunity to rest and reset and be ready to go again in Zandvoort and try to understand where we can keep making improvements."

Flavio Briatore: "A disappointing end result and a difficult weekend overall for the team, which has really highlighted areas of weakness in our car. It has been a tough season so far and the aim for the remainder of the year is to try and turnaround our current position. It is a big challenge as all our focus is on 2026 and capitalising on the opportunity of the new regulations. Now is a critical phase in our work for next year and I know the team at Enstone is making positive headway on that project. I expect everyone to come back from the summer break with a lot of determination and fighting spirit, giving it our all to finish the season as strongly as possible and make sure we're ready for 2026."