Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is always disappointing to be out in Q1.

"We knew going into Qualifying it would be a challenge but, at recent races, we have still managed to put it together and extract the maximum from the car. Today I just could not get the car to do what I wanted. We suffered with a lot of understeer on the lap. At times it felt okay this weekend but it is clear we have been on the backfoot right from the start of the weekend. Maybe there will be some opportunity tomorrow. The weather could be mixed and it will be eyes on the sky once again. We will aim to recover some positions but we know it will not be easy starting so far back."

Franco Colapinto: "I have some mixed feelings after today's Qualifying, as we cannot be completely satisfied with the result or being out in Q2 but I felt much better in the car and more confident, which is a positive step in the right direction. Today was a better day than yesterday, as we have struggled a bit so far up to this point of the weekend. We did a lot of work overnight in the background and the team did well to improve the feeling of the car. It's still not where we want to be and we know we still have work to do to improve on our position and remain consistent. Let's see what tomorrow brings and remain open to all possible variables, as the weather will no doubt once again be a major factor."

Flavio Briatore: "A difficult session today with the car falling short of our expectations. Both drivers struggled with similar limitations and it is not often we see Pierre exit in Q1. Credit to Franco who has shown a very good step in performance, this time reaching Q2. We must keep doing more with our overall package to give ourselves a fighting chance for points on a regular basis. It will of course be difficult starting fourteenth and seventeenth tomorrow and we will see how it goes. The forecast for tomorrow is a bit mixed. We will be ready for all scenarios, but a bit of rain might help our chances."