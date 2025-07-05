British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I am very happy with today's Qualifying, especially considering how complicated this weekend has been for the team so far.

"We did not show much pace yesterday or even this morning in Free Practice 3. We stuck together as a team, made some changes, and just tried to maximise the package, so credit to everyone for doing a fantastic job. I am very pleased for them that we reached Q3 as it certainly did not look promising up until then on a track which we knew would be tough for us. Conditions have been tricky with the wind gusts, so it has been difficult to be completely happy in the car. We sneaked through Q1 and then the Q2 lap was a really good one to reach Q3. Tomorrow, we start in eighth place and we have given ourselves a chance to score points. The reality is, it will not be easy but we will be ready for the fight. There could be some rain too, so we have to be prepared to take any opportunity."

Franco Colapinto: "Overall, it was a frustrating way to end our day and it was a pity that we could not make it back to the garage to complete a final run in Q1. The conditions were tricky, as they have been all weekend, and I was pushing and lost the car on the exit kerb of the last corner. I was pushing hard trying to find the gaps we are missing, and I unfortunately lost the rear of the car. There was some contact with the tyre barrier and I thought it was okay, as we managed to rejoin the track. However, there were some vibrations and we decided to pull over and stop on track. Sorry to the team and we will keep working and try our best in the race tomorrow. Looking at the forecast and the possibility of rain for the Grand Prix, we will try to maximise any opportunities that come our way and make up some positions. Also, well done to the team and Pierre for the turnaround they had given the difficulties we have faced across the weekend."

Flavio Briatore: "Given the issues we have faced so far across the weekend with the drivability of the car and the feedback of both drivers, it was a great effort by the team and Pierre to get the car into Q3. With the grid penalties for Kimi [Antonelli] and Oli [Bearman] we will line-up in eighth position, and with the usual unpredictable weather at Silverstone, anything can happen in tomorrow's race. What today again shows is that whatever difficulties we face as a team, we must always push to deliver the maximum and unlock performance with the package we have. For Franco, he knows he made a mistake and needs to improve and come back strongly in the race tomorrow."

