Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team head to the Styrian Mountains for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th Round of the FIA Formula One World Championship season.

Drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are gearing up for the first race of a summertime double-header with the British Grand Prix.

The race in Austria is a special one for the team as it is the home race for title partner, BWT. Headquartered in Mondsee, near Salzburg, 'Best Water Technology' are a European market leader in water treatment and deliver innovative and environmentally sustainable water solutions.

BWT's iconic pink has been emblazoned on Alpine Formula One cars since 2022 and embody the company's vision to 'Change the world - sip by sip'. The vision is to use the pink to raise awareness of access to clean, safe drinking water for all, using Formula One's international audience to bring attention to this pressing issue. The company pursues one clear goal: to revolutionise access to water through its patented products and technologies - delivering locally mineralised water enriched with valuable minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and silicate. This not only ensures access to high-quality hydration wherever it's needed, but also helps reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90%. And with pink as a powerful visual statement, the message of sustainable hydration is impossible to miss.

To celebrate the title partnership, Pierre and Franco will sport one-off pink race suits for the Austrian Grand Prix weekend with a range of further BWT activations as well. Along with the prominent pink colour scheme on the A525, the race suits represent the team's commitment to supporting BWT's global vision and the power of sport to drive meaningful change.

Pierre Gasly: "After a disappointing race in Canada we know we have some work to do, especially as our close rivals again claimed points in the race. I think our race was compromised by Qualifying as we know how important track position is these days. The car had some pace, we just did not get it right on the second new set of Softs on Saturday and that left us out in Q1 and then we had a Pit Lane start so it was always going to be an uphill battle from there. I have been at the factory with the team to debrief and also to prepare Austria and Silverstone for this double header. Spielberg is the shortest lap time of the season and that makes it very intense. It has a lot of high-speed corners and hard braking zones which, despite only ten corners, makes it a challenging lap. We will aim to be on the pace from the outset and have a competitive weekend. Finally, it was very cool, and surreal, to go to New York City for the world premiere of F1: The Movie. It's out in cinemas this week and I can tell you, I've been really impressed with how Formula One have pulled it off. I personally really like the film, and I can't wait to see what the fans think. To have walked the "red" carpet with Brad Pitt though, wow, that was incredible and a memory I will hold for a long time."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not the result that we wanted from the weekend in Canada, but we made good progress session by session and showed we had potential in the car. We just need to keep working hard and keep making steps in the right direction ahead of Austria this weekend. It is a track I know well from racing in junior series, most recently, securing a podium in last year's Formula 2 Feature Race. It's a real drivers' circuit, meaning you need to nail everything and keep a good, consistent flow as it's such a short lap time. The pressure will be on to make sure we maximise everything in Qualifying to give us the best possible chance of securing points in the race. Away from track last week, we made a stopover in New York City for the premiere of F1: The Movie. It was a once in a lifetime experience to walk the red carpet in Times Square and meet Brad Pitt. Safe to say, it will be a day I'll never forget. The movie will be talk of the paddock this weekend and I am excited for everyone to see it. On track, we remain very focused and we know we need to pull everything together across the weekend in Spielberg to score some all-important points for the team."