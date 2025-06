Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It's a painful one to take to be out in Q1, especially as the car had pace and potential for more today.

"We were on course for the top ten in Q1 before the red flag came out, so we had to abort our lap, which was looking quite strong and safely through. On the final set of Softs, we were just not in the right tyre temperature window and we struggled for grip and it was a messy lap with so much sliding. We need to review what happened as the jump between the tyre sets was frustrating and, clearly, we had much more lap time than we were able to show. The car was good and we should definitely have both cars further up the grid. We will see what we can do better and also look into our options on strategy tomorrow as it could be a long race with opportunities to take."

Franco Colapinto: "Looking at where we were with the car yesterday, and at previous races, you can say it has been a good result and a better day on my side of the garage. I was pushing hard and felt more comfortable and at ease with the car. Looking at how close it was, we had potential to make it into Q3. The tyre choices up and down the grid were mixed and for me with the Medium tyre we struggled in the first few corners but recovered time later in the lap. I touched the wall on my final run, losing a little bit of time, which was why I apologised to the team over the radio. Overall, I'm happy with the progression since yesterday. I'm still finding my feet in the team and understanding where I need to go with the set-up. We made some positive changes overnight and a good job with the engineers who have been supporting me a lot. Hopefully we can carry some momentum into tomorrow, especially given how the car felt on the long runs on Friday."

Flavio Briatore: "The car had potential for a much stronger result today. Franco did a good job to execute the session in a good manner, getting up to speed quickly so maybe a better result was possible even if now it is tenth place on the grid for tomorrow with penalties for other cars. Pierre had potential for a good lap time in Q1 before the red flag, which would have put him comfortably into Q2. It gives us things to review as we must always target perfection across the board and today is a day where we have not done that. Tomorrow we must execute everything better and see if we can maximise the pace of the car to get ourselves into the points."