Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team returns to Montreal, this weekend, for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore and BWT Alpine Formula One Team drivers, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are looking forward to getting back racing this weekend in French-speaking Quebec.

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has hosted every race in Canada since 1978 and is located on the Īle Notre-Dame, the man-made island which hosted the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics. The track, known for its long, high-speed straights separated by tight and technical chicanes, was originally named the Circuit Īle Notre-Dame with its first race being won by legendary Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve. In 1982, following his death, the circuit was renamed in his honour. Track highlights include the "Wall of Champions", at the exit of the final corner, and the occasional visit of groundhogs which inhabit the island.

Flavio Briatore: "We go to Montreal motivated to build on the points-scoring finish in Barcelona. Yes, the team gained four points, but we have also lost ground in the Championship, and this is something that gives us extra determination to rectify in the coming races. Both Pierre and Franco are working hard with the engineers to push the team forward. They have my full support, and it is down to us and our responsibility as a team to give them a better car and the tools to fight with. Although Franco is still adapting, I am happy with how both drivers and the team are applying themselves to get out of a tough situation. However, I am frustrated with the inconsistent performance level of the car, which we need to resolve quickly."

Pierre Gasly: "As a team, we were relatively satisfied to round off the triple-header with a top-10 finish in Barcelona but there is still a lot of work to do to maximise our performance during the rest of the season. Last week, we were straight back to the factory and in the simulator to work with the team and review the previous races to make sure we can continue that form in Montreal. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is quite a tricky track and takes a lot to master. It has very long straights with fast chicanes and high kerbs which require a compliant car and a lot of confidence. We'll need to build up through practice and aim to progress the car into a good place by Qualifying. It's a track which brings high risk but high reward. The weather can be quite extreme there too as we have seen in previous years so that is another factor to keep an eye on through the race weekend. As we have seen all season, the margins between the cars are so close so we will work hard to make sure we execute the weekend as best as we can and aim to come away with more points."

Franco Colapinto: "There were plenty of highs and lows for us as a team throughout the triple header. We did not get the results we wanted but we can see the potential and pace that the car has when we put everything together. Both Pierre and I have spent some time with the team back at Enstone to debrief from the past few races and to work on the simulator for the coming round. I am looking forward to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, and I am ready to get back out on track. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is one I have never raced at before which means it will be key for me to get as familiar as possible as quick as possible to set ourselves up well for Qualifying. The weather will likely play a role over the weekend as we have seen in previous years, so that is something to be wary about. The aim will be to put together a solid weekend and hope to come home with some points on both sides of the garage."