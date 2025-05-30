Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "We have a lot of things to go through after a busy day of Practice in Barcelona.

"With some new parts on the car, the feeling has changed a little bit and, in the end, I was happy with the step in performance we made from Free Practice 1 to Free Practice 2. We have improved our understanding with some of the new car characteristics and there is definitely more to find going into tomorrow. At this stage of the race weekend, we are in a better place than we were in Monaco. The car feels in a good window and tomorrow it will be important to refine some details if we are to go up another level like other teams tend to do on Saturdays. Right now, a good feeling and I am aiming to take that into Qualifying."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not the best Friday on my side of the garage with two quite tricky Practice sessions. We struggled with the general balance of the car, especially on the harder compounds. I just did not have a great feeling in the car, so we need to take a look at the data and aim to find some improvements for tomorrow. I am hopeful these are straightforward to find as it is clear there is some pace in the car at this track. We have Free Practice 3 tomorrow where we will need some good running to improve things ahead of Qualifying. We will continue our hard work with the team and I am looking ahead to tomorrow ready for a better performance."