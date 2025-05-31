Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I am happy with the Qualifying performance. We definitely needed that after a frustrating couple of weeks and it was important for us to bounce back and be top of the midfield.

"The top four teams certainly have an edge so to be in that position today is good and I am happy for everyone at the team. We tried some things in Free Practice 3 but reverted back on our set-up ahead of Qualifying. We executed three good sessions and, in the end, reached Q3, put in a really solid lap, and line up eighth place on the grid for tomorrow. We have given ourselves a chance to fight for points now but we know it will be a different story with strategy and tyre degradation. Let's see how it goes and I am pleased to be in the mix. Now I am going to enjoy the Champions League Final tonight and aim to come back tomorrow morning with a smile and ready to race."

Franco Colapinto: "After how the car was feeling during the first runs in Q1, it is a pity we did not have a chance to attempt a final push lap and give ourselves a chance to progress. It felt like something broke on the car, which meant I could not pull away in the queue in the Pit Lane. Overall, the pace of the car felt good in that session and was the best it has felt all weekend, which is testament to the work the team has done to turn it around from where we were yesterday. From where we are starting, we need to look at what is possible with the strategy as it is quite difficult to overtake here at this track. Today was a tough one to take given how the car felt. But it sometimes happens, and we go through those highs and lows as a team and will look to bounce back tomorrow."

Flavio Briatore: "It was a much better performance in Qualifying from where we were across the weekend with the drivers much happier with the balance of the car. The team worked hard after the practice sessions and made improvements, which showed by getting one car into Q3 with Pierre doing a good job. Franco was also looking more comfortable and showing good pace until the issue in the Pit Lane that prevented him from doing a final lap. It is always disappointing when there is an issue that stops you going out on track, so we need to get the car back and check what caused it to make sure we address it as a team."