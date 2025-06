Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 10 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Canada first joined Formula 1's calendar in 1967, rotating between Mosport Park and Mont-Tremblant, before a single venue was desired by officials. The man-made Ile Notre Dame, which had been constructed for Expo67 and had hosted events of the Summer Olympics in 1976, was selected and a circuit was mapped out using the island's parkland roads. The first grand prix in Montreal took place in 1978 and it was won by local hero Gilles Villeneuve, after whom the circuit was re-named in the wake of his untimely death in 1982, with the 'Salut Gilles' inscription printed along the start/finish line.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is now the fifth-most used circuit in Formula 1 history, and has held the most events of any circuit outside of Europe. The 4.3km circuit features high-speed blasts, medium-speed chicanes, and a couple of hairpins, and it is a deceptively tricky venue. It requires strong curb riding, and for drivers to brush close to the concrete walls, while Montreal's changeable weather conditions can also impact proceedings.

The Canadian Grand Prix will mark the 200th Formula 1 grand prix for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team since its arrival into the championship in 2016. During that period MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has scored 333 points, three fastest laps, and one pole position, amassing a wealth of memories, while constantly learning and striving to take the next steps in the future.

To mark the occassion, the cars will feature a retro livery echoing that used on their debut.

Esteban Ocon has contested five grands prix in Canada and has a 100 per cent points scoring record, including sixth place finishes in 2017 and 2022. For Ollie Bearman the upcoming event will be his first around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the Canadian Grand Prix in seventh position in the Constructors' Championship.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Montreal is our 200th race, but it doesn't feel that long ago that we were celebrating our 100th, but 10 seasons is a long time. It's hard to put into words but it's a milestone that we should all be so proud of, and we're still very much on the journey to improve the team, hence it feels like another race. When you think about it though, from nothing to 200 races is significant because not many new teams survive more than two seasons, and they disappear without scoring a single point. The fact we're fighting in the midfield and aren't satisfied when we're not scoring points at every race, that's a good thing.

"Our aim is high, we want to be at the front of the midfield, and there's so much going on at this team right now. For our 200th race, I really hope we can celebrate with points, and we'll do our best. There's no better place than to celebrate it in Montreal, it's such a cool city with an amazing circuit, and the vibe is amazing.

"I think the upgrade we brought to Imola has worked because it did improve our high-speed performance, and the car is definitely better. The thing is right now, everybody is moving, so it's difficult to completely judge as you can't go solely by competitiveness, but with everything we measure ourselves, it is working. In Montreal, will we see the full extent of it? Probably not as it hasn't got high-speed corners, it's all about straight-line speed, low-speed traction and chicanes. Saying that, I think we could've scored points in every race bar Melbourne and Jeddah, and I don't see Montreal as anything different."

Ollie Bearman: "Canada is a race I've been looking forward to since the beginning of the season; there's always a high chance of rain during the weekend and it's a unique one as it has lots of chicanes so you're constantly thinking ahead at this circuit, it takes a lot to put a lap together. I've not raced around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before, but when watching the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix where Jenson Button won in crazy conditions, it became a track I always wanted to race on.

"This weekend is also the 200th Grand Prix for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team which is a momentous occasion for everyone. I'm so proud to be driving for this team, there's a lot of good things happening at the moment, and you can see everyone's passion and dedication to keep striving for more."

Esteban Ocon: "It was great to have a couple of days off after the triple-header to rest and regroup. I know the team's looking forward to getting back out there this weekend in Montreal, a race that I personally really enjoy coming back to. The vibe in the city is great, the Canadian fans are always mega, and the track is exciting to drive, with its tricky corner combinations and tight walls in places. It's the team's 200th Grand Prix this weekend, and it is great to be in North America for it. I'm proud to be part of this moment in the team's history and hope we can make this weekend one to remember."