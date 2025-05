Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Carlos Sainz: As we round out the final race of the triple-header, I'm excited to be finishing with my home Grand Prix in Spain.

The team has been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to deliver some good performance and learnings, so hopefully we can continue that momentum. The characteristics of Barcelona haven't always suited the Williams car, but we've proven this year that the FW47 can perform better across different circuits, so hopefully we'll be in a good position to score some points. The fans in Spain are always so passionate so I can't wait to see everyone out for the week!

Alex Albon: Barcelona is a track we all know incredibly well, having done so many laps here from our junior days. It's a circuit that really tests the car with its mix of both high and low-speed corners. We've scored points in each race of the triple-header so far, so we're keen to put in a solid performance here to round off this first European stint of the season.