Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Today was all about tyres.

We didn't have them working the right way with Carlos in Q2 or with Alex at the end of Q3. There is lots to learn and understand but that won't apply tomorrow. The main element now is working on how we move forward with the new two-stop regulations in the race and I'm confident the car is still quick.

Alex Albon: Frustrating day. I think my Q2 lap was half a second quicker than my Q3, so we need to understand why. We were in a really good rhythm from FP1 to FP3 and then in Qualifying it seemed that the tyres were not working properly throughout, and they were inconsistent. With that Q2 lap I thought we finally got it to work then we lost grip again in Q3. Even though it's a two-stop it's still going to be a managed race to some extent so it will be interesting.

Carlos Sainz: My weekend has been challenging from the beginning, never finding a sweet spot with the car. Despite that, I had enough pace to go into Q3 but for some reason the Soft tyre on our car felt a bit like a lottery and in Q2 we clearly didn't switch it on, which meant we had no grip at all. It's frustrating, but I think that tomorrow we might have an interesting race with the mandatory two-stops. We'll try to make the most out of it.