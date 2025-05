Monaco Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: I don't think we are totally happy with the car yet.

There's a rhythm that you need around Monaco and it's been quite a disjointed day because of all the yellow and red flags, so I haven't found that feeling yet. We are relatively quick, and the car is not quite there yet, so we need to go through the data, make some changes tonight and get well prepared for tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz: We started FP1 with a car that wasn't giving me a lot of confidence, but I still managed to do some good laps. I had some work to do on setup and for FP2 we introduced some changes that unfortunately didn't seem to work and we took a step back. We've got work for tomorrow, but I'm confident we can find the right balance and do a good build up for Qualifying.