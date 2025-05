Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: It's great to walk away with points with both drivers and brilliant to watch Alex and Carlos execute really strong teamwork to achieve that.

We need to review the rules and regulations for Monaco, because racing like this feels wrong and I want us to be racing on performance and merit, and we're not quite there yet. Looking ahead to Barcelona, let's keep this run going. That's three races in a row with double points and there's lots of opportunity ahead of us.

Alex Albon: Today isn't how either Carlos or I want to go racing; it's not pretty but, in the end, it was a tactical game, and we had to make it work. The Racing Bulls did it first, and we knew if they started it, we had to match it. Realistically we lost the race on Saturday, and you pay the price here; you start where you finish and that was it. The weekend was a bit disappointing as it feels like we didn't maximise what we could have, but we've still come away with three good points for the team and we'll just keep chipping away at it.

Carlos Sainz: Today is not how we want to go racing and I think the way us and other teams were able to hold up the pace and build gaps shouldn't be what the Monaco Grand Prix is all about. We worked well as a team, but I understand the frustrations of the cars around us as we were victims ourselves. Looking at the positives, it's another double points finish at a weekend that we struggled more than expected in Qualifying. We now head to Barcelona for the final round of the triple-header, so I'm really looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd and hope to share with them a good weekend!