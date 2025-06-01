Spanish Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished with Esteban Ocon 16th and Oliver Bearman 17th, at the Spanish Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ocon took the start from 16th place on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires and maintained his position through the opening lap, before pitting on lap 21 for Yellow medium tires. Ocon made his second pit stop on lap 44, again taking on mediums, before staying out when the safety car was deployed due to Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli coming to a stop. Ocon cycled through to 11th position but on used tires was unable to hold back rivals on fresher and softer rubber, and greeted the checkered flag in 16th position.

Bearman started from 14th position, also on soft tires, and came in on lap eight for medium tires, working his way through to battle for the top 10 positions. Bearman pitted again on lap 36 for mediums, before boxing on lap 55 under the safety car for softs. Bearman again contended for the top 10 positions but was issued a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during an earlier battle with Liam Lawson. The application of the sanction post-race relegated Bearman to 17th position.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team holds seventh position in the Constructors' Championship, on 26 points.

Ollie Bearman: "It was going okay but unfortunately we weren't able to fight for any points today. I think we made progress over the weekend and the car has been feeling better today compared to Friday and Saturday on long runs, so that's positive. Unfortunately, at the safety car, we lost out a little bit which was a shame. We struggled a bit more for pace this weekend relative to others but overall, we've had a good showing over this triple, and I think we have a lot to take from it and learn."

Esteban Ocon: "We stayed out on used tires under the safety car as we would've been at the back of the grid, and it wasn't worth it. It's the end of the triple-header and there are some positives and some difficulties, but thanks to the team for the support they've given over these three weeks. I think it's good that we're now going into a week where we can analyze things and hopefully come back stronger. The positive was Monaco, and we now go to Canada which is another street circuit, so looking to getting back to where we belong there."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It wasn't a very good day today, the car didn't quite have the pace, but I also don't think we put it together very well operationally. It's not just today, what happened today stems from Friday as well so we really need to investigate how we can refine our operations, get more out of the car, more out of our drivers, and work better together. We'll reflect on this one and try to do better in Montreal."