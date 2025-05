Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished with Esteban Ocon seventh and Oliver Bearman 12th, at the Monaco Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Circuit de Monaco.

Ocon took the start from eighth place on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and maintained position on the opening lap, before coming in on lap 16 for medium tires. Ocon made his second mandatory pit stop on lap 28, coming out on White hard tires, and cycled back through into eighth place, which became seventh when Fernando Alonso retired from the race. Ocon chased Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar through to the checkered flag and collected seventh position, adding six more points to his and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's tally.

Bearman started from 20th position on medium tires and pitted at the end of the opening lap for hard tires, coming out at the rear of the pack but using the clear air to set the fastest lap. Bearman came in again on lap 17 for medium tires, emerging in 19th position, and re-joined the rear of the midfield train. As drivers made their second compulsory stops Bearman worked his way up to 12th position, a gain of eight places.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team holds sixth position in the Constructors' Championship, on 26 points.

Ollie Bearman: "Congratulations first of all to Esteban, I'm really happy the team scored some points today, it's a really nice feeling after a difficult weekend on my side of the garage. I think we did the maximum we could today as there were no points on the table with the way that the race panned out. The car was fantastic though, especially on Saturday, it was a good strategy today but with a 10-place grid penalty there were no points on offer today."

Esteban Ocon: "I think it's been a great weekend all around from qualifying to the race - we put everything together when it mattered. It's six points for the team which is a big thing, so it's very satisfying. We made a lot of progress, all the way up to qualifying, and we need to take that into account and really investigate how we can get more consistency going forward. Barcelona is a very different circuit, with a lot more downforce bias, and more engine bias - so we'll see what we can get there next weekend."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It's great for the team to get P7 with Esteban. Of course, there were so many scenarios in this race - so starting P8 and finishing P7 was a really good result. With Ollie starting from P20 we had to try something different, and we didn't quite get it right in terms of execution, but we tried everything. There were cars in front playing certain games so he couldn't make progress, but at some point, if it wasn't for the extreme gamesmanship, he would've had the chance to get up to P10. I think that's the best we could've done, but Ollie did have the pace this weekend, so he's learned a lot and it puts him in good stead for next year. The good thing was that the car was quick and drivers had pace, so the next race in Barcelona, it's a high-downforce circuit with a couple of high-speed corners, I think we're looking forward to it."