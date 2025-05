Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman qualified eighth and 17th respectively for the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship - with Bearman dropping to 20th on the grid for Sunday's race thanks to a 10-place grid penalty awarded on Friday.

With the penalty looming over Bearman in Q1 - the British rookie ran two sets of Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires in the session, his fastest classified lap a 1:11.979 (P17) before the aforementioned penalty applied on the grid.

On the other side of the garage, Ocon's fastest Q1 lap on the soft rubber - a 1:11.839, put him comfortably into Q2 in P13. Q2 saw Ocon run two sets of used softs to start before a third and final stint on brand new Red tires produced a flying lap of 1:11.262 to seal P10 and a second Q3 qualifying appearance of the season for the Frenchman. Ocon subsequently delivered another blistering lap on fresh softs, a 1:10.942, in final qualifying to capture P8 on the grid.

Ollie Bearman: "The feeling was really good in qualifying; the car felt the best it had done all weekend and I had great confidence. I was really happy with that qualifying, but we didn't want to be in Q2 because of our penalty, although I think my lap would've got me into Q2 quite cleanly. A good qualifying position wouldn't have changed my life unless it was in the top five, and we didn't expect to be there today. I still wanted to push and see, and I was really happy with the two laps I did on new tires. It's a shame as the pace was really good today but we're going to have to suck it up and get on with it. I'm sure we can try something though, it's going to be a crazy race tomorrow."

Esteban Ocon: "I'm extremely happy, it's very unexpected. Looking at where we've struggled at some events now with the front end of the car, we're not exactly where we want to be. We've seen the issue more and more at these last events and it's been good to see that we've continued working as a team, even through qualifying to figure it out. That Q2 lap was decent and we saw that something was to play for, and that Q3 lap I was really happy with, I think we maximized the potential. It was a nice effort from everyone, I'm happy with that, but I'm sure we can do better than this. Tomorrow, there's going to be a lot of unknowns - we need to see who's on which tire, but we'll enjoy it now and start working on strategy tonight."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "There are mixed feelings after qualifying because of Ollie's penalty and the pace he's been showing all weekend, but I'm so happy for Esteban. In Monaco, qualifying is so important, and it's definitely the most challenging qualifying to manage, but I'm delighted in the way that everyone worked together. Our execution and operation was good, communication was good, and Esteban just stepped up every single time. On Ollie's lap, we told him to back off and we discussed it before. It was tricky to manage but we got it spot on, as Ollie ended one tenth behind Esteban in Q1, and that's what we wanted to do. Anyway, I'm so happy we could show this potential and the whole team's execution of the session."