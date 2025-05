Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

The European triple-header reaches its final act as we head along the Mediterranean coastline and swap Monte-Carlo for Barcelona and the Spanish Grand Prix.

One of the world's great locations, Barcelona combines city and beachside, with delicious food and drink on tap and a sporting scene to rival anywhere on the planet.

This weekend in the Catalan capital the focus is firmly on F1. Fernando races in his home country in front of a vociferous, passionate crowd pushing him and the team on.

From analysing the 2025 season so far to discussing the unique feeling of racing in front of his compatriots, we get the thoughts of Fernando as we complete the European triple-header at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

This weekend is no ordinary weekend; it's your home Grand Prix and you've recently been announced as an ambassador for Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. How does it feel to have that honour and to be racing in front of the Spanish fans once more?

"I'm delighted to have become an ambassador for the circuit. I've had huge support racing at it from my early years in Formula One and I've enjoyed victory there too.

"I have amazing memories of the racing at the circuit and sharing those experiences with the Spanish fans, so I have a special connection with the track. I hope I can pass that feeling on to the next generation and help the sport grow even further in Spain.

"The Spanish Grand Prix is always a special moment in the season for me. Racing at home, hearing the fans chant your name in the grandstands; it's something you never get used to. Every year it's a privilege to come back and compete in front of them. The atmosphere is electric, and the support gives you that little bit extra behind the wheel.

"The Spanish fans are incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about motorsport. There's always been strong support here but in recent years, especially with the popularity of Formula One growing globally, the buzz around this race has been even bigger. It feels as though it's become one of the most popular European races to attend."

You're heading to the F1 Fan Village in the heart of Barcelona alongside Aston Martin Aramco Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa on Wednesday evening. How much are you looking forward to spending time with the fans?

"It will be good to see some of the fans before the weekend starts, and I know Pedro is looking forward to it as well.

"We get huge support throughout the race weekend trackside and at the F1 Fanzone at the circuit, but this is an opportunity for fans to see us in a different setting and for those that can't make the race to still come along and get a taste of F1. It's in the heart of the city so there'll be lots of people there and I hope plenty in Aston Martin Racing Green.

"Together with our partner Valvoline, the team has brought a pop-up garage experience to the Fan Village for fans to experience what it feels like to be an F1 mechanic and attempt a pitstop challenge where they can change the wheel on our car. I'm very excited to see how everyone gets on and who's quickest."

What's your take on our season so far?

"Of course, it's been a challenging season up to this point and we've not got the results we would have liked but there are positives to take, particularly from the last couple of rounds.

"Securing top 10 starting positions for both the Emilia-Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix shows that the recent updates we've made to the AMR25 have improved our one-lap pace.

"We've just been on the wrong side of luck on Sunday when it comes to Grands Prix; one down to the timing of a VSC and one because of an issue with the car.

"Hopefully that misfortune will change soon and we can be there to take advantage. I'm looking forward to getting back in the car and seeing what we can do this weekend."

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a circuit every driver knows well. What are the biggest challenges of racing there?

"It provides a thorough examination of all aspects of the car, that's why it's been used so regularly as a test track over the years.

"There are long straights, fast corner sequences and also some slower-speed sections which all provide different challenges that you need to tackle.

"The layout demands a lot from the aero package with the long corners, and it's also physical with high g-forces through the fast sections. Tyre management is always a factor too because of the long, fast corners and the usually high track temperatures."

Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey was trackside with the team for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix. Did you get much opportunity to chat with him?

"We had some good conversations over the weekend, and it was great to see him at a circuit with us in green.

"I've spoken to him a few times already since his arrival and it's exciting to have him working with the team and helping us on our journey. Lance and I spent some time with him a few weeks ago at the AMR Technology Campus and he shared some of his thoughts and insights on the 2026 car.

"It's positive to have Adrian with us. He's had a huge impact on the sport and it's great to be able to work together - we've come close in the past and I'm thrilled it's finally happened."