Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It's Monaco, so when you have a tough Saturday, you know Sunday will always be a challenge.

"It was always going to be tricky starting from the back of the grid and it was not an exciting race with very few opportunities that could help us gain more positions today. We now turn the page and focus on Barcelona in a week's time."

Fernando Alonso: "I had a problem with the engine since lap 15 so we were down on power. I thought we might be able to hold on because overtaking is very difficult here, but unfortunately that wasn't the case. We lost another great opportunity to score some good points today. I am happy with my performance this weekend and we move on to the next race for another opportunity to go again."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "We really feel for Fernando today. A power unit issue appeared just after his pit stop and, despite managing it for a while, we eventually had to park the car. Until then, we had done everything right and had a great opportunity to score a decent amount of points. Lance's race was clean and tidy, but it proved difficult to progress up the field. The mandatory two stops rule didn't really open up many opportunities, although some of our competitors used team tactics to favour one of their cars."