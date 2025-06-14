Canadian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I think the general picture on our side is okay after today's Practice sessions.

"I am relatively happy, and we will see what we can do to improve a few things. We do know where we lack so it gives us some areas to really focus on. Once again it is so tight amongst a number of cars so every single detail will count and maybe it will take a little bit of magic tomorrow in Qualifying to make the difference between a number of positions. Again, we have the C6 compound here, so we have more to learn on that tyre to see how to maximise it. First things first, we have to try to get the car in the best place possible and our hard work will continue tonight going into the rest of the weekend."

Franco Colapinto: "Today was not the easiest of Practice days and in general I was struggling a lot in the slow speed corners. The car does not feel as connected as we would like, and I am still struggling with the balance. When I try to go to the limit the car is not staying there or giving me the confidence. But this is what Friday is for and to learn what changes to make in order to improve the feeling with the car. The long run on high fuel felt much more positive and the car felt much better. So, we need to understand why that is and translate that also to low fuel. I think there is enough potential to do a good job tomorrow and put everything together. We turned around the weekend in Spain from one day to the next with the changes we made so there is certainly margin to improve."