Briatore plays down Renault CEO's departure

"Nothing changes," insists Alpine boss Flavio Briatore, as Renault CEO Luca de Meo resigns.

De Meo's resignation was announced on Sunday, the Italian having given 30 days' notice ahead of his departure on July 15.

"Luca de Meo has expressed his decision to step down in order to take on new challenges outside the automotive sector," read the statement issued by Alpine.

"For five years, Luca has worked to put Renault Group back where it belongs," added Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the Renault Group board of directors.

"Under his leadership, our company has returned to a sound footing, with a magnificent product range and a return to growth. As well as being an exceptional captain of industry, Luca is also a creative, committed and passionate man.

"Today, the whole company joins me in thanking him for all these years and all the collective challenges he has successfully met. On a personal level, I will always remember the quality of our relationship during this adventure, which will remain unforgettable.

"It also gives me the opportunity to warmly thank the Group's employees who have worked alongside us to turn around this emblematic company of which we are so proud."

"The results speak for themselves," said de Meo, who is to take over as CEO of luxury brand Kering, which owns the Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, "they are the best in our history. We have a strong team and an agile organisation. We also have a strategic plan ready for the next generation of products.

"There comes a time in one's life when one knows the job is done," he added.

As well as transforming Renault, de Meo, a keen supporter of the company's motorsports activities, has overseen dramatic changes at its F1 team, not least re-branding it as Alpine in a bid to promote the French manufacturer's sports cars.

However, other than a never-ending turnaround in terms of high-level personnel, including drivers Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri, the team's performance has continually disappointed.

Things appeared to settle when the team recruited Oliver Oakes, however this was followed by the return of Briatore whose exact role was never clear, only serving to give weight to claims that Renault was preparing to sell the team.

One of the biggest shocks to emerge under de Meo's reign was the news that Renault was to cease producing F1 engines, leaving Alpine to become a customer team of Mercedes.

In terms of engines, Renault was one of the sport's great innovators and news of its decision to quit as a manufacturer - having been the driving force behind the introduction of the hybrid formula - sent shockwaves through the sport.

However, of the 238 races since the introduction of the hybrid formula in 2014, Renault powered cars have won just 17.

Revealing the switch to Mercedes engines, de Meo said that Renault was spending around $290m a year on its (F1) engine production, compared to just $20m as a customer of the Three Pointed Star.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing," Briatore told Reuters in Montreal when asked what de Meo's departure will change at the team.

"Nothing changed for me," he added. "Not for me or the team. And congratulations to Luca on his new job."

On being (re-)recruited, ostensibly as an advisor to de Meo, Briatore denied that his role was to prepare the F1 team - which was valued by Forbes at $1.4bn in 2024, but de Meo insists is worth twice as much - for sale, though this has continually been denied.

However, despite the recruitment of 'investors' such as actor Ryan Reynolds and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, any new CEO at Renault might not see Alpine as a worthwhile investment, especially as any success would be put down to its switch to Mercedes engines.