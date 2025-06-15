Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "We have lots to review after today's race.

"It was always going to be difficult starting from the Pit Lane after tactical changes to the car under parc ferme conditions. We tried something a little different on strategy and, in the end, it was a frustrating afternoon being stuck behind cars and struggling on the straights to make any overtakes. We need to aim to start higher up on the grid as for sure we can be much more competitive with better track position. I think our pace was decent when we had clean air but, unfortunately, we were just stuck too long in traffic. We will regroup and aim to have a better weekend in Austria next time out."

Franco Colapinto: "A tough afternoon for us and certainly not what we expected or wanted. We put ourselves in a good position starting from tenth on the grid and I had a good start to the race to overtake some cars on the first lap. Of course, from there, points are the target and we were a bit unfortunate on strategy and reaching traffic, which impacted our race. I do think the car had good pace today and we need to understand what we can do better next time. It's a very tough track, one we expected to be challenging for us, so we can certainly take positives from some parts of the weekend. I am happy with the progress I made through the weekend despite the end result and for sure I want to continue that into Austria."