Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 11 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is the Austrian Grand Prix, at the Red Bull Ring.

Austria joined the Formula 1 calendar in 1964, though a rudimentary circuit at Zeltweg Airport was unpopular, and when the championship returned in 1970 it did so at a new venue nearby. The verdant hills above the charming village of Spielberg were turned into a high-speed undulating race track, and the Österreichring hosted Formula 1 through 1987. Formula 1 had outgrown the circuit but it returned in shortened form in 1997, at the rebranded A1-Ring, before falling by the wayside after 2003. The circuit fell into a state of disrepair, and was unused for several years until it was acquired by Red Bull and its co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. The circuit was renovated, with new facilities constructed, acting as the showpiece for the local Styrian region and its products. Formula 1 returned to Austria, and the Red Bull Ring, in 2014, where it has since remained.

The Red Bull Ring is among the shortest circuits on the calendar, with just 10 corners across its 4.3km layout, and with lap times of around 65 seconds it is the venue with the shortest lap time. That makes Saturday's qualifying session among the most hotly contested of the campaign, with just a couple of tenths of a second often separating several rows of the grid in the midfield. But overtaking is plentiful in the race owing to several lengthy straights and corners that allow for switchbacks and side-by-side battles, particularly across the opening half of the lap.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team heads to Austria in sixth position in the Constructors' Championship, on 28 points. Esteban Ocon has contested nine grands prix in Austria, which includes the pair of Styrian Grand Prix rounds held in 2020 and 2021, and claimed a best finish of fifth in 2022. Ollie Bearman will contest his first grand prix in Austria but last year triumphed in FIA Formula 2 at the Red Bull Ring.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We come back to Europe after our successful 200th Grand Prix in Canada, and we always enjoy coming to this exciting circuit in the middle of the Austrian countryside. The Red Bull Ring has a good flow of corners with big undulations. Along with a combination of three straights that have DRS, heavy braking corners, and sequences of medium- to high-speed corners, it's hard on tires and always offers good racing. We're in an extremely tight midfield battle and hence every single detail makes a difference. We need to start this weekend strong and build up well to qualifying and the race."

Ollie Bearman: "I've got fond memories of the Red Bull Ring winning here last year, and after a solid weekend in Canada, I'm feeling good. It's a beautiful location with really passionate fans, so it's definitely a highlight of the European part of the season. It's a short, fast and undulating track, so it's a pleasure to drive when you hook a lap together. It's important to have good communication and preparation here, but I've got no doubt we're going to be in the mix."

Esteban Ocon: "Austria is always an interesting weekend. It's quite hard for brakes around the Red Bull Ring and it's one of the races that's a little bit in altitude. It has very high-speed sections, something more towards the quickest tracks of the year, and it's one of the classics. It's the location of my first podium as well, a long time ago now in Formula Renault, and back then it was a very different track. What's remained the same is the amazing atmosphere, we all enjoy racing here."