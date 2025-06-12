Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

We're leaving Europe behind for our annual early summer sojourn to Montreal, crossing the Atlantic to Canada for round 10 of the 2025 Formula One World Championship and Lance's home race.

A popular destination on the calendar since its introduction in 1978, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has provided innumerable dramatic moments and frequent classic races, often thanks to a mix of unpredictable weather and an unforgiving, tight circuit layout.

As we pitch up on Ile Notre-Dame in the heart of the vast St Lawrence River once more, home hero Lance looks ahead to his racing return this weekend, having missed the Spanish Grand Prix through injury.

Lance, injury forced you onto the sidelines at the Spanish Grand Prix and required you to undergo a procedure on your wrist. How is it feeling now?

Lance Stroll: "It's feeling good. I started to feel some pain in my wrist and hand a couple of months ago, but I wanted to keep racing. However, the discomfort just became too much, and we made the decision to have medical intervention. Naturally, I was disappointed to miss the race in Barcelona but it was the right call at the time, and I'm looking forward to getting back to racing this weekend."

What have you been doing to prepare for a return to the cockpit and to ensure your wrist and hand stands up to the physical demands of driving a Formula One car?

LS: "I got some laps in at Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France before heading to Canada, so I've been back behind the wheel before the race weekend begins, which is really beneficial. I felt good in the cockpit so now my full focus is on this weekend."

The Canadian Grand Prix is your home race. How excited are you to be back in Montreal and how much does the support from the grandstands mean to you?

LS: "I'm really looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd in Montreal. Come rain or shine, the fans are loud and passionate for our sport in Canada and the support they give me as a local driver really does mean a lot. It's always special to see so many fans wearing Aston Martin Racing Green in the grandstands.

"The support from fans has always pushed me on, but it's been extra motivation over the last couple of weeks. I'd like to thank all my fans for their kind words of support and the messages they've sent me. Hopefully we can fight for some more points this weekend."

What are the key challenges you face as a driver when tackling Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

LS: "There are several factors that can make or break a weekend in Montreal, but that's what makes it a race weekend that, as a driver, I can't wait for. It's a real test.

"The circuit requires real precision at speed. You need to thread the car around the lap between the narrow walls, often brushing them to get every last tenth of lap-time.

"It's quite a stop-start circuit, with heavy braking zones followed by long full-throttle sections; nailing your braking points and your corner exits is vital. The circuit can be hard on the car's brakes so you're always managing temperatures as well.

"Finally, the threat of inclement weather is never far away to provide an extra challenge, though currently it looks as like we're set for dry conditions this weekend."

This weekend marks Aston Martin's 100th Grand Prix since returning to the F1 grid in 2021. You've been with the team from the beginning. What are your thoughts on the team's journey?

LS: "It's great being part of the team since the start. It's incredible to see how much we've grown over the years. The number of talented people who have joined us has been remarkable and we've also built a fantastic new home. The AMR Technology Campus, complete with new wind tunnel and simulator, is a game-changer and a real statement of intent, and we're now working hard to optimise everything at our disposal. It's super exciting to be on this journey and the future is even more exciting."