Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's been a good weekend so far, and getting into Q3 shows we are in the fight for points.

"It's the third consecutive Q3 for us so I'm pleased with that. We've made some progress since Miami where we were fighting at the back and Barcelona is always a true test. It shows our update package has given us a step forward. Hopefully we can finish the job tomorrow, especially here at home in front of this amazing support."

Lance Stroll: "It's been a tough weekend for us so far - the car hasn't been easy to handle all weekend and it's been challenging to put clean laps together. Nevertheless, we made it through to Q2 and we take any small wins we can get at the moment. We have lots of areas of the car that we need to look into and improve, but we'll see what we can do tomorrow starting from P14."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "It was a mixed Qualifying session for us today. Fernando left nothing out there in front of his home crowd putting in strong laps every session and he worked exceptionally hard to get everything out of the car. Lance put in a good Q1 lap but has been struggling to find balance in the car so far this weekend and that is something the team has to improve going forward. The grid is very tight, and we will work hard tomorrow to be in the points."