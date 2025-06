Stroll returns for home GP

Lance Stroll will be back in the Aston Martin for his home race in Canada this weekend.

The Canadian withdrew from the Spanish Grand Prix shortly after qualifying, his team claiming that he had been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant thought was in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.

The announcement, alongside claims that he had been involved in an altercation in the team garage after the session, led to all manner of speculation.

Today, the youngster took to social media to announce that he is fit to drive this weekend.

"I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend," he wrote. "I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd.

"I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare," he added. "Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!"