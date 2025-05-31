Stroll withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin has announced that Lance Stroll will not participate in tomorrow's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Silverstone-based outfit has issued the following statement.

"Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.

"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."

