Spanish Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's always special racing at home, and it means a lot to score my first points of the season here in Barcelona.

"The support from the fans was amazing. The pace of the car wasn't quite where we wanted it to be, especially after feeling strong yesterday. I struggled to overtake on the straights so I had to get quite creative at Turn Three. I'm happy to take the points in the end, and now we'll look to keep the momentum going as we head to Canada. We missed Lance today and I wish him a quick recovery."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "We are pleased to come away from this race with some hard-earned points after great battles on track by Fernando in front of his home crowd. We were involved in some early scraps for the top ten and we wanted to extend Fernando's first stint on the Softs, but the tyres didn't quite have enough left in them by the time we pitted. From then on, he fought to get back into the top ten before a well-timed Safety Car bunched up the field for a sprint finish to the end. Fernando then showed his racing skill and overtook three cars in the remaining six laps and stayed within 10 seconds of Max [Verstappen] to finish P9. We'll digest and analyse everything we've learnt over this busy triple-header and we are all wishing Lance well and a speedy recovery."