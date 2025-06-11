Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Barcelona was disappointing for us and, although we gave it everything, it was not the way we would have liked the race to turn out.

We have had a bit of a break after the triple header: I have been to Hangar-7 to celebrate its reopening with the Team and we are looking forward to Canada. The track there is very unique, has some old school kerbs and there are plenty of opportunities for overtaking. The car set up will be important and it is always more of a challenge with the big breaking zones. Last year's race was an exciting one, we were able to bring home the win and hopefully we can again bring a positive performance this week. The weather conditions are looking a bit better than last year so we will see what happens."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I am looking forward to this week in Canada, it's one of my favourite races on the calendar. I love Montreal and the overall vibe of the city, the food and the shopping and it's such a fun place to hang out in. It's also my 100th race in Formula One this weekend, which feels a bit crazy. It feels like I just started but also feels like this has always been my life. Every one of those 100 races has felt special and I feel lucky to be in the sport and I would love to mark my 100th race with a result to match the occasion. I had two solid days of testing in Barcelona following the race and have been on the sim in Milton Keynes too, so we have been working hard together and I have a lot more miles under my belt in a Red Bull Racing car now. After Spain, we must execute a better Qualifying and we have put the work in to do that. The weather is Canada can throw up some surprises but it looks like it could be pretty dry and consistent for once, which should help us achieve our aims."

Facts & Stats

• Having finished tenth in Barcelona, Max extended the Team's points-scoring streak to 76 consecutive Grands Prix - five short of the all-time record.

• Since the Team entered the sport in 2005, no constructor has won the Canada Grand Prix more than Red Bull Racing - tied with McLaren at five victories apiece.

• Max has won the last three editions of the Canada Grand Prix and, this weekend, will be seeking to become the first driver to win four in a row in Montreal.

• Yuki will celebrate his 100th GP weekend as a Formula One driver, having begun his career at the 2021 Bahrain GP driving for Scuderia AlphaTauri and scoring points on debut.

• Last season, Yuki reached Q3 in Montreal and started eighth in which was his best-ever qualifying performance at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.