Lindblad granted super licence

The FIA has agreed to grant Arvid Lindblad a super licence ahead of his 18th birthday.

The sport's governing body received the request from Red Bull with a view to getting the youngster into a Friday (F1) practice session ahead of the summer break.

The Anglo-Swede turns 18 on 8 August, almost a week after the Hungarian Grand Prix that precedes the break.

After considering the information presented in support of the request, the World Motor Sport Council found that that Lindblad has "recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition" and therefore approved the request.

The World Council also approved the proposal to award two Super Licence points to the winner of the FIA Formula 4 World Cup.