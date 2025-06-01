Spanish Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a shame that the safety car came out and we were unlucky that we had to pit. That is racing though, sometimes it works for you and sometimes it doesn't.

The only fresh tyres that we had at the end were hards, so we made the call to change to these when everyone was on softs. Unfortunately, the hard tyres have very low grip, which was quite frustrating and it made things a lot more difficult. We only had six laps so the others could go flat out and we struggled quite a bit. There of course was an opportunity to stay out on the soft tyre but that was a call we made and it is easy to look back in hindsight. When we went into the restart, we got into a tricky situation and gave the place back. What happened there happened and we got a ten second penalty. In the race we maximised what we had, did everything we could and didn't quite have the pace to match the McLarens. Ultimately, we just have to take the positives from today, there are always things that can be improved and we know that the three stop was the right way to go, especially with the tyre degradation."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Up until the safety car today there was potential to score points. This weekend was not what we wanted, but it is what it is. It's been up and down this week but our pace was alright today. A pit-lane start is never ideal but we knew we would need to try something different for the race today to try and make up some ground. We were trying out different things with the set-up, it didn't do much in the end today, but we have an idea on how to hopefully improve this in Canada. We are not where we want to be but we will keep working as a Team and aim to remain consistent across a weekend."

Christian Horner: "From the way the race was panning out, we elected to take a three stop approach and we committed to that pretty early on. The pace advantage and the tyre advantage that the McLarens' had in a straight fight meant that we took the gamble. We took the first stop early on and McLaren committed to a two stop, and our strategy was looking like it was on track to be the quickest approach. We went for the potential undercut with Max, but he then had used all of his soft and medium compounds. The safety car came out at the worst possible time for our strategy and we decided between staying out on older tyres and be exposed at the restart, or take the gamble with the new set of hard tyres. Hindsight is always 20/20, but we made the best decision at the time with the information we had. There was then contact with George that the stewards deemed an incident and resulted in a penalty. It's something we will discuss internally and look at further. It's a frustrating result as it was looking to be an easy podium for Max today. The safety car hurt Yuki's race today, he would've been very close if not in to the points otherwise if you look at the trajectory he was on with pace and tyre advantage. It was a tough weekend, the results weren't what he wanted, but he will be busy working with the Team over the next week to make some set-up improvements for Montreal."