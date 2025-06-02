"It shouldn't have happened," admits Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits "frustration" led to move that shouldn't have happened.

With time to cool down, the four-time world champion took to social media to accept responsibility for the move that sees him on the brink of a race ban.

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out," he posted on Instagram.

"Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration," he added, "leading to a move that was not right and shouldn't have happened.

"I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high," he admitted. "You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

The incident somewhat soured an entertaining race and while most drivers condemned it, fans appear divided.

As he admits, the strategy was looking good until the Safety Car, at which point his team opted to pit him for the hards which had proved notorious on Friday and were subsequently widely shunned.

As the Safety Car was withdrawn the Red Bull driver did well to control his car as he exited the final corner, but was unable to hold off Charles Leclerc as they headed down the pit straight in an incident that was subsequently investigated, but cleared, by the stewards.

However, when George Russell made a move in Turn 1, causing Verstappen to use the escape road, rejoining just ahead of the Mercedes, his team ordered Verstappen to hand the position back.

Though in total disagreement with the decision - which was subsequently proved wrong - Dutchman subsequently slowed only to move into the passing Mercedes in a move which ended in demotion to tenth place and three penalty points which dictate that Verstappen must keep out of trouble until at last the end of this month.

Ironically, Russell believes that had the incident not happened Verstappen might still have passed both he and Charles Leclerc as their tyres were degrading badly.

Nonetheless, full credit to Max for taking responsibility.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Barcelona here.