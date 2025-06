Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to getting back to racing in Austria this week, it's a circuit with great memories for me and the start of another double-header.

"I've been working hard preparing with the team, spending time at the factory with my engineers. It's now time to take that information to track and get our heads down as we look to score some strong results."

Oscar Piastri: "I finished second in Austria last year and the aim is to go one better this year. I want to start this run of European races on the front foot and attack the weekend.

"It's a short track but it's a fun one to drive and I enjoy the combination of the straights and downhill quick corners. The team are doing an awesome job and I can't wait to get in the car."

Alex Dunne: "I'm super excited to be with the team for FP1 in Austria. It's a really fun track to drive, and it's going to be a very special day for my family and me. I can't thank McLaren enough for the opportunity and their ongoing support in helping me develop as a driver.

"The TPC testing that we've done in the MCL60 has been really positive with strong improvements. The team have really helped in making sure I'm ready for my first FP1 session, I can't wait to get started and I look forward to learning as much as possible from the whole team, Lando and Oscar."

Andrea Stella: "After some valuable time back at the factory, we now head to Austria for the start of another double-header. We start the weekend by welcoming Alex Dunne, who will be driving the MCL39 during FP1 - we look forward to seeing him on track. The Spielberg circuit is a track that has provided a number of positive results for the team in recent years, notably the competitive weekend we had there in 2023, which can be seen as a turning point in our journey to becoming a World Championship winning team.

"We're almost at the halfway point of the season and despite leading both championships, take nothing for granted. Therefore, it is important that we go into this year's Austrian Grand Prix fully focused and with awareness of the competitiveness of other teams fighting towards the front of the grid."

Red Bull Ring

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.318 km/2.683 miles

Total race distance: 306.452 km/190.420 miles

Number of corners: 10 (7 right, 3 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5