Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "A very disappointing afternoon in the end for the team.

We have a lot to understand and analyse as I just felt a lack of grip all race and really struggled across all the stints. I am not sure why, maybe some damage to the car, maybe not, but we need to review this one in detail as it was a very long afternoon and a frustrating outcome. We had a very good start, up to sixth place at the end of the first lap. After that, there is not much to say other than it being a difficult race. We move onto Silverstone straight away now for the home race of Enstone. It is always a fantastic event and one I look forward to going to, this time aiming to bounce back from this tough weekend."

Franco Colapinto: "It was a hot and frustrating afternoon today. We had a good start but as the race went on, we struggled with the car and the balance, which did not really work for us as a team. We lacked pace today and we suffered more with the tyres than usual with high degradation. Right now, we do not know why, so we need to sit down together as a team and carefully review it. I had the incident with Tsunoda at Turn 4, which set us back a bit and lost us some time. Yuki came to me and said sorry afterwards, but it's a pity as the car felt different following the contact, potentially due to some damage. We have a short time between now and Silverstone where we will go back to the factory at Enstone and work hard with the aim of coming back stronger at the team's home race next weekend."

Flavio Briatore: "Ultimately, we have lost ground to our direct rivals in the Championship after another race without scoring points and, frankly, this level of performance is increasingly concerning. While yesterday the car was quick and should have been well inside Q3 with two cars, Sundays are a very different story for us and it is important we understand why this is, especially if we want to turn this season around from this difficult position."