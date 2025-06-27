Austrian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It was quite an up and down day for us and we definitely have some improvements to find.

"Every Friday we are talking about how tight the timesheets are and, on a short lap like here, it really is the case. One or two tenths of a second is the difference between six to seven positions it seems so it just shows how important it is to nail a lap and maximise every detail. I was generally quite happy with my laps in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2. We have a few things to find overnight and it was good to assess what works and what does not. We suffered some floor damage in Free Practice 2. I was struggling with the car at the end of the session and now we know why. We will see what we can gain ahead of tomorrow."

Franco Colapinto: "With how the last few weekends have played out and here again in Austria, I seem to have more challenges on Fridays. The car feels okay, and it felt better in the first session compared to the second, but we need to find more pace particularly on the Qualifying runs. It does not feel as strong as we do on high fuel, and we need to work hard to find some improvements in lap time. Looking at how we, as a team, reacted and bounced back in Barcelona and Montréal, it gives me confidence we can again take a step forward overnight from Friday to Saturday. So hopefully we can do the same again here and put ourselves in a better position for Qualifying. With how short the lap is, we know it is going to be very close so every detail will count."