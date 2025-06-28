Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "While I am pleased to be in Q3, I am not too happy with my mistake at the final corner when I was on a decent lap. I was pushing the absolute limit, too much in the end, and had the spin, fortunately avoiding any damage.

"Up until then, I was really pushing the car a lot in Q1 and Q2 to put ourselves in contention for the top ten. It is fine margins sometimes and the positive is that clearly the performance and potential was there in the car today. We worked hard to find those improvements after Practice and we need to take these learnings forward at every race. Tomorrow, we start in tenth place and we need a good start and see what we can do from there. It is exciting that we are in the mix, better than we anticipated, and now we need to aim to stay there and score some points."

Franco Colapinto: "Generally, we made a good step from where we were yesterday, but I feel like there was more out there today. When you see how small the margins are it's very close, so without the little mistake at Turn 3 which cost us a tenth and a half, it probably cost us the chance of progressing to the next session. The wind picked up in the afternoon, which made the car a bit unpredictable but was the same for everyone. The car felt better, especially in the low speed, however, I was struggling with confidence in the high speed compared to previous sessions, so there's still a bit of work to do there. I feel like I'm still finding my feet through certain corners and understanding which direction to go with the car. The focus is now on tomorrow and we will give it our all to try and move forward in the race."

Flavio Briatore: "The team did a good job to find some performance after a couple of difficult Practice sessions. Pierre was on course for a better result but made a mistake and spun at the last corner on his final push lap. It's a pity as, without that, we would have been starting the race in sixth or seventh place tomorrow. Clearly the car was good enough for Q3, but we are still lacking having two cars up where they should be. Franco was through Q1 but too far away to reach Q3, which we need to improve if we are to put ourselves in a more competitive position with both cars. We will see what tomorrow brings. It will be hot, strategy and managing the tyres will be important and it is becoming more and more vital for us to score points given our current position."