Alpine appoints Nielsen as Managing Director

Alpine has announced that Steve Nielsen will be joining the team as Managing Director.

Under the leadership of Flavio Briatore, Nielsen will oversee the day-to-day running of the team at Enstone, starting from 1st September ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The appointment marks a return to the team for Nielsen, who is one of the most long-standing and well-respected figures in the sport and has previously spent multiple stints at Enstone for Benetton and Renault, most notably as Sporting Director during the 2005 and 2006 championship winning years.

Since then, he has worked at other teams and more recently has held roles at the FIA and Formula One, bringing with him a wealth of experience in managing teams and racing operations. Nielsen also played a pivotal role in the return to racing in 2020 during the global health pandemic.

A number of additional key hires have been recently made by Alpine across the business, including Kris Midgley as Head of Aerodynamic Development, and Guy Martin as Global Marketing Director.

Midgley, who reports to Executive Technical Director David Sanchez, previously worked at Enstone from 2007 to 2013, before moving to Ferrari where he worked as Principal Aerodynamicist. He is another key hire for the team, bolstering the technical department ahead of the vast opportunities that present themselves for the new regulation era in 2026.

Martin joins the team from Visa, where he has been instrumental in driving the sponsorship and partnership strategy for the brand, leading on rights-holder negotiations, on-site activation and operations delivery, as well as commercialisation for properties such as the Visa CashApp Racing Bulls Team, FIFA, the Olympic Games, NFL International, Disney, Africa Cup of Nations, and the FIA Formula E Championship.

In his previous role at Visa, he also introduced new entertainment verticals to the business such as music and gaming, to drive greater fan and customer engagement and to capture new audiences.