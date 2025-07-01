British Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team will make the short trip to Silverstone Circuit for this weekend's 2025 British Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will contest Round 12 of the FIA Formula One World Championship at the home race for the Enstone factory.

The team's overall headquarters have been based in the UK since its inception as Toleman in 1982 before moving to the state-of-the-art Enstone facility in 1992. Nestled on the edge of the charming Cotswolds countryside in Oxfordshire, the factory, and Enstone, has become synonymous with the team and been continuously developed alongside the innovative sport.

Enstone is the home of the chassis operation for BWT Alpine Formula One Team. The majority of the design and manufacturing of the A525 takes place at the facility along with gearbox development and integration, electronics and research and development. Enstone also features an on-site wind tunnel and CFD facility, the driver-in-loop simulator, race engineering offices, operations control room and serves as the base of the race team.

Pierre Gasly: "The race in Austria was very frustrating for the whole team. We have a lot to analyse and assess after what was a very difficult Sunday afternoon, where we have lost further ground to our rivals. The positive from the weekend was our pace in Qualifying where we were solidly through to Q3, however, we need to understand how to bring our race performance to a similar level. Now we focus straight away on Silverstone for Enstone's home race, which is a short drive away. The British Grand Prix is always a brilliant event with a huge capacity crowd. The circuit is a historic one for Formula One with iconic corners such as Copse, Maggotts and Becketts, and Stowe that make it one of my favourite tracks of the season. I know there's going to be a lot of team members in the grandstands all weekend who will be able to see their hard work on track and I'd like to be able to reward them with a good showing."

Franco Colapinto: "The weekend in Austria was challenging. We made some positive steps between Practice and Qualifying, however, the grid is so tightly packed every single detail on track counts and we were on the wrong end of not making it through Q2. We struggled with the balance of the car in the race and after suffering some contact we lost some time and ultimately could not do better than P15. I am looking forward to getting out on track at Silverstone, where I had my first Grand Prix outing for Free Practice 1 last year. The circuit is a famous one on the Formula One calendar and one I'm sure every driver looks forward to with its high speeds and iconic corners. It is a local race for the team with the factory just down the road in Enstone, so it is nice to be able to spend some time there with the team in between the double header races. We are keeping our focus on one race at a time and continuing to work together to make improvements each weekend."